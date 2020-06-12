(Photo Gallery) Intimate protest gathers in support of Black Lives Matter
June 12, 2020
A group of less than 20 San Marcans gathered at the Hays County Historic Courthouse June 12 to speak out against social injustice and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The rally was hosted by Black Lives Matter San Marcos and organized by Erika Klodnicki who started the rally by sharing her opinions regarding the treatment of Black people and immigrants in the U.S. She told the stories of those who have been wrongfully killed based on their race and urged attendees to sign every petition they can.
Texas State student Malina Sutton, who organized a June 10 protest, shared personal stories about her experience protesting in Austin in late May and witnessing police brutality. Her educational speech brought light to subjects like supporting Black-owned businesses, defunding the police and utilizing city officials to make a change.
