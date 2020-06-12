Hays County reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, total 215 active in San Marcos

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19, June 12, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 673 and active cases to 402.

San Marcos now has the highest number of active cases at 215, gaining 80 since the June 11 report. Kyle and Buda have 131 and 38 active cases, respectively.

As of 4 p.m., June 12, the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is 266, up three from June 11. The total number of negative tests is 4,641 with 57 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations to date is 43. There are currently 14 individuals hospitalized, up one from June 11. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains five.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

