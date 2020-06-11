Hays County reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, San Marcos with most active

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, June 11, bringing the total new number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 574 and active cases to 306. San Marcos now has the highest number of active cases, gaining 64 from Wednesday.

County Judge Ruben Becerra reported over 100 cases were confirmed positive today, but the epidemiologist team was only able to enter 82 cases.

As of 4 p.m., June 11, the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is 263, up six from June 10. The total number of negative tests is 4,628 with 61 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations to date is 42. There are currently thirteen individuals hospitalized, up three from June 10. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains five.

San Marcos is now the city with the highest number of active cases followed by Kyle and Buda at 135, 119 and 36, respectively.

