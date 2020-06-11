Collision on IH-35 ends in traffic fatality
June 11, 2020
The driver of a Dodge pickup truck was killed after a June 9 incident in which his vehicle ran into the back of a semi-trailer on southbound IH-35.
At approximately 10:37 p.m., June 9, the San Marcos Police Department, Fire Department, and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the scene. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Breene Galen Greer, 70, of San Antonio. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado. Next of kin has been notified.
The incident occurred near road construction on IH-35 which required traffic to slow as the center and right lanes merged left. A witness reported Greer attempted to change lanes to avoid another vehicle when he collided into the back of the semi-trailer.
The roadway was shut down following the incident for about two and a half hours to investigate the incident. No charges are expected to be filed.
This is the eighth traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020.
The Star will provide updates as they are made available.
