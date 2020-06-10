Hays County reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, seven recovered

The Hays County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 June 10, bringing the total new number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 492 and active cases to 230.

As of 4 p.m. June 10, the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is 257, up 7 from Tuesday. The total number of negative tests is 4,580 with 21 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations to date is 39. There are currently ten individuals still hospitalized after one individual was released. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains five.

Kyle, San Marcos and Buda are the cities with the highest number of active cases at 112, 71 and 32.

