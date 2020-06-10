(Audio Story) Necessary now, forever essential

After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a stay-at-home order March 31, many small businesses, local restaurants and shops had to temporarily close as they were deemed nonessential. However, for grocery store, convenience store and fast-food industry workers, spending weeks, even months, away from work was not an option.

While some could work from home or enjoy the benefits of paid time-off, essential workers had to make the difficult decision to put themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19 and continue to provide not only for themselves but their community.

