(Audio Story) Necessary now, forever essential
San Marcos essential workers bear through a pandemic
June 10, 2020
After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a stay-at-home order March 31, many small businesses, local restaurants and shops had to temporarily close as they were deemed nonessential. However, for grocery store, convenience store and fast-food industry workers, spending weeks, even months, away from work was not an option.
While some could work from home or enjoy the benefits of paid time-off, essential workers had to make the difficult decision to put themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19 and continue to provide not only for themselves but their community.
Rebecca Harrell is the multimedia editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the summer of 2019. As multimedia editor, Rebecca manages the multimedia staff and assigns multimedia stories to her team of reporters. Before that, Rebecca served as the assistant multimedia editor and as a multimedia reporter where she produced photo galleries, audio stories and video projects covering various topics as well as weekly video content for The Star’s social media. Rebecca is a senior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English.