Jericka Jenkins promoted to Texas State women’s basketball assistant coach

Jericka Jenkins has been promoted to assistant coach after two years as a graduate assistant.

Graduate assistant for Texas State women’s basketball Jericka Jenkins has been promoted to assistant coach, Head Coach Zenarae Antonie announced June 9.

As a graduate assistant for two years and video coordinator, Jenkin’s prior role on the team was to manage and execute all video projects, assist in scouting and team preparation for each game.

As vital as the role was, Antoine believes Jenkins is prepared to take on an even bigger role on the coaching staff.

“Coach Jericka Jenkins is a rising young star in the coaching profession,” Antoine said. “As our program’s graduate assistant, she has shown her passion for not only the game of basketball but also for her ability to mentor the young women in our Bobcat family.”

Before joining Texas State, Jenkins served as an assistant coach at Ranger College in Ranger, Texas from July 2017 to May 2018. Her primary duties included recruiting, guard development, monitoring academic progress and strength and conditioning.

Jenkins joined the Texas State staff as a graduate assistant in 2018 and graduated in May 2020 with a master’s degree in exercise and sports science.

Jenkins believes she will be able to pass on her knowledge of the game to her players.

“Being a basketball coach is truly something special and I am so proud that I’ll be able to share my experiences, both on and off the court, with our current and future Bobcats,” Jenkins said.

Along with the outstanding educational resume, Jenkins was named a two-time first-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection during a four-year playing career for the Hampton Lady Pirates in Hampton, Virginia.

Jenkins has also earned an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American honors following the 2010-11 season and was named Hampton University Female Student-Athlete of the Year as a junior and senior. In May 2012, she graduated from Hampton with a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice.

Jenkins says she is excited to join the coaching staff and learn under Antonie.

“I am extremely grateful to receive this opportunity to be on staff here at Texas State,” Jenkins said. “Coach Z and her staff welcomed me with open arms when I took on the graduate assistant role two years ago. I grew tremendously as a student of the game and I will continue to grow as an assistant coach.

For more information visit Texas State Athletics.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 48 times, 1 visits today