Live updates: San Marcos businesses respond to new COVID-19 cases
June 9, 2020
The Marc:
The Marc announced it will close June 9 in order to give the entire staff the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19. According to a post from The Marc, deep-cleaning services will occur throughout the venue.
The Vault and Sake:
A member of the security team at The Vault San Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, June 7. The Vault issued a statement saying they will close the bar for business. No staff members will return to work until they have been tested for COVID-19 and receive their results.
According to a statement issued on Monday, The Vault will be taking the necessary measures to sanitize the entire location in order to provide a safe environment for their staff and customers.
Texas State Tubes:
Texas State Tubes announced June 9 it will close for 48 hours after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The venue announced in a Facebook post the employee was diagnosed June 8. The post said the venue will conduct a deep cleaning while closed.
Pure Barre:
Pure Barre San Marcos decided to temporarily close its doors from June 9-13 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Hays County, the gym announced on Facebook June 9. Additional details can be found in the story.
Kobe:
Kobe announced it will remain closed until June 12 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Additional details can be found in the story.
Grins:
Grins Restaurant in San Marcos announced its temporary closure amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in San Marcos. Additional details can be found in the story.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
