Live updates: San Marcos businesses respond to new COVID-19 cases

As of March 31, 2020, the confirmed cases by city in Hays County is: Austin, 3; Buda, 9, Dripping Springs, 2; Kyle, 12; San Marcos, 12; Wimberley, 0; Woodcreek, 0; Driftwood, 0.

The Marc:

The Marc announced it will close June 9 in order to give the entire staff the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19. According to a post from The Marc, deep-cleaning services will occur throughout the venue.

The Vault and Sake:

A member of the security team at The Vault San Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, June 7. The Vault issued a statement saying they will close the bar for business. No staff members will return to work until they have been tested for COVID-19 and receive their results.

According to a statement issued on Monday, The Vault will be taking the necessary measures to sanitize the entire location in order to provide a safe environment for their staff and customers.

Texas State Tubes:

Texas State Tubes announced June 9 it will close for 48 hours after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The venue announced in a Facebook post the employee was diagnosed June 8. The post said the venue will conduct a deep cleaning while closed.

Pure Barre:

Pure Barre San Marcos decided to temporarily close its doors from June 9-13 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Hays County, the gym announced on Facebook June 9. Additional details can be found in the story.

Kobe:

Kobe announced it will remain closed until June 12 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Additional details can be found in the story.

Grins:

Grins Restaurant in San Marcos announced its temporary closure amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in San Marcos. Additional details can be found in the story.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 92 times, 92 visits today