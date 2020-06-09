Pure Barre temporarily closes due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases in county
June 9, 2020
Pure Barre San Marcos decided to temporarily close its doors from June 9-13 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Hays County, the gym announced on Facebook June 9.
As of June 8, the Hays County Health Department reported a total of 441 lab-confirmed cases of the virus and 203 active cases.
Pure Barre said they will be conducting a deep cleaning of the facility and will be holding Facebook live streams moving forward.
“During our closure, we are going to conduct deep cleanings of the studio to ensure the safety of our members and staff for re-opening,” Pure Barre posted.
The Star will provide updates as they are made available.
