Kobe temporarily closes after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

A file photo of Kobe in San Marcos, a restaurant located at 210 Springtown Way.

Kobe announced it will remain closed until June 12 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee’s last day at the restaurant, located at 210 Springtown Way, was June 4. The restaurant said the employee showed no symptoms while on the job.

When the restaurant reopens, it will be open for ‘To Go’ orders only until further notice.

“It is [our] utmost priority to keep our customers safe and staff during this time,” Kobe said in a statement via Twitter. “During this time closed, we will be cleaning and sanitizing [the] restaurant to [ensure] a safe environment for all.”

