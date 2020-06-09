Cabana Beach Apartments resident tests positive for COVID-19

A Cabana Beach Apartments resident tested positive for COVID-19 after first showing symptoms May 30, according to an email from Cabana Beach.

The email states the resident self-quarantined when the symptoms first appeared and has not been to the management office or in any resident common space for over 10 days. The resident confirmed all self-isolation practices recommended by the CDC will be followed for the next 14 days.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star's COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

