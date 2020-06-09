Grins temporarily closes amid rising COVID-19 cases in San Marcos
June 9, 2020
Grins Restaurant in San Marcos announced its temporary closure amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in San Marcos.
The restaurant, closing for the next two weeks, posted to Facebook stating no employee tested positive and that it is just being “overly cautious.”
“The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” Grins posted. “We [appreciate] your continued support over the last 45 years and will update you with a reopening date soon.”
The Star will provide updates as they are made available.
