Grins temporarily closes amid rising COVID-19 cases in San Marcos

Grins Restaurant in San Marcos announced temporary closure June 8, noting concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases in San Marcos

Grins Restaurant in San Marcos announced its temporary closure amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in San Marcos.

The restaurant, closing for the next two weeks, posted to Facebook stating no employee tested positive and that it is just being “overly cautious.”

“The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” Grins posted. “We [appreciate] your continued support over the last 45 years and will update you with a reopening date soon.”

The Star will provide updates as they are made available.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 161 times, 161 visits today