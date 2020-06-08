Curbside meals suspended at SMCISD school after employee tests positive for COVID-19
June 8, 2020
San Marcos CISD announced it will be suspending curbside meals at Mendez Elementary June 9 until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
SMCISD said the child nutrition employee’s last day of work was June 3, and she or he used personal protective equipment and maintained proper social distancing. The employee received a temperature check before her or his shift and showed no symptoms.
SMCISD said it communicated with all of its staff who may have had direct contact with the employees working and directed them to self-quarantine. The district is asking parents who picked up food to watch for any symptoms.
“We understand that when our food service employees come to work, they put their own health on the line to help our families,” SMCISD said in a written statement. “For that reason, [we are] doing everything in our power to help those who have been affected. Our thoughts are with our employees and their families as well as everyone affected by COVID-19.”
Jaden Edison is the editor-in-chief at The University Star and has been with The Star since the spring of 2018. As editor-in-chief, Jaden oversees and gives direction to the entire publication, makes final decisions and represents The Star at public gatherings. Before that, he held roles as a columnist, photojournalist, assistant multimedia editor and most recently multimedia editor. He has also contributed to different sections throughout his time. Throughout those experiences, Jaden has visually and aurally captured and written about everything San Marcos and Texas State-related, ranging from the annual Mermaid Promenade in downtown San Marcos to student protests in the Quad. He is currently a senior majoring in electronic media. When not doing journalism, Jaden is watching films, spending time with friends and family and debating who the greatest rapper of all time is.