Curbside meals suspended at SMCISD school after employee tests positive for COVID-19

San Marcos CISD announced it will be suspending curbside meals at Mendez Elementary June 9 until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

SMCISD said the child nutrition employee’s last day of work was June 3, and she or he used personal protective equipment and maintained proper social distancing. The employee received a temperature check before her or his shift and showed no symptoms.

SMCISD said it communicated with all of its staff who may have had direct contact with the employees working and directed them to self-quarantine. The district is asking parents who picked up food to watch for any symptoms.

“We understand that when our food service employees come to work, they put their own health on the line to help our families,” SMCISD said in a written statement. “For that reason, [we are] doing everything in our power to help those who have been affected. Our thoughts are with our employees and their families as well as everyone affected by COVID-19.”

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 19 times, 11 visits today