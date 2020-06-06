Menchie’s team member tests positive for COVID-19

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt in San Marcos announced temporary closure after one of its team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The store immediately closed June 5 after it was informed of the positive test. The team member’s last day at work was May 30, and she or he had no symptoms while in the store.

Menchie’s issued out the following statement: “We will be closed until we have thoroughly cleaned and sanitized our store and all team members have been cleared to safely return to work. We are 100% committed to the safety of our team members and guests and we thank you for your understanding and support. We look forward to seeing your smiling faces soon.”

