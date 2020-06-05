University work groups present health and safety guidelines, mandates face masks

Texas State’s COVID-19 work groups presented recommendations to the president’s cabinet, developing a 10-step guidance plan for protecting the health and safety of faculty, staff and students effective June 8. Included in these guidelines is a requirement for face coverings on campus.

A detailed guide for employees and students is under development, according to an email from Vice President for Finance and Support Services Eric Algoe. The following guidelines for on-campus activity will be effective June 8:

1. Mask Up

Face coverings will be required beginning Monday, June 8

Beginning Monday, June 8, 2020, cloth face coverings will be required indoors on Texas State campuses when physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. Noncompliance with face covering requirements will be handled through existing employee discipline and student judicial processes. The university is in the process of acquiring masks to distribute to employees who do not have one of their own. View important information from the CDC regarding cloth face coverings.

2. Make Space

Maintain Physical distancing of at least 6 feet where possible.

3. Wash Up

Practice proper hand hygiene. Frequent hand washing is one of the most important things we must do to keep our community safe. When hand washing is not possible, hand sanitizer is a good substitute.

4. Cover Up

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze using a tissue or your elbow.

5. Clean Up

Help us keep our workspaces and breakrooms clean so that our custodial staff can focus on high-traffic areas. Custodial Services will routinely treat classrooms and other high-touch areas with a hospital-grade cleaner.

6. Stay Home

Sick persons must stay home. The university provides a generous set of leave and benefit options for our employees.

7. Check Yourself

All employees must conduct a basic self-assessment for symptoms of COVID-19 at the start of their workday. In certain facilities such as student health services and the Child Development Center, staff will perform formal temperature checks and daily screens.

8. Optimize Airflow

Many departments are collaborating to identify spaces where indoor ventilation improvements are warranted.

9. Set Boundaries

The university will be placing physical barriers, such as plexiglass sneeze guards, in key areas where there is significant face-to-face interaction.

10. Request Modifications

Individuals at high risk for complications from COVID-19, as defined by the CDC, can request additional working or learning modifications. These modifications will be based on our normal procedures for working with employees and students with health issues. Forms will be available soon to request a modification.

