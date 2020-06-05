Summer II camps to be canceled or held remotley
June 5, 2020
Texas State announced community, athletic and academic camps originally scheduled to be held July 6-Aug. 6 during the Summer II session will be canceled or held remotely to protect the health and safety of the Texas State community from COVID-19.
According to the university, due to the nature of summer camps and their activities, it would be impossible to maintain the appropriate amount of physical distancing to ensure the safety of its participates, most of which are children and adolescents.
The news is a follow-up to the university’s April 8 announcement that all summer camps for the Summer I session were to be canceled.
Information on summer camps that will be held remotely will be available on the 2020 Summer Camps webpage.
