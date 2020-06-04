(Photo Gallery) San Marcos community gathers at City Hall to honor black lives
June 4, 2020
Following national protests for black lives lost at the hands of police, San Marcos community members gathered at City Hall June 4 to take part in a protest advocating for black lives and justice.
The protest began with community members sitting and kneeling in silence for nearly an hour, holding signs in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black lives lost. Periodically, people in vehicles passed by honking their horns, resulting in protesters putting their fists in the air to show solidarity.
At 6:57 p.m., the protest moved to the sidewalk and grassy area close to the road (Hopkins Street), where the group held signs and chanted ‘no justice, no peace’ along with other messages advocating for black lives.
