(Photo Gallery) San Marcos community gathers at City Hall to honor black lives

Following national protests for black lives lost at the hands of police, San Marcos community members gathered at City Hall June 4 to take part in a protest advocating for black lives and justice.

The protest began with community members sitting and kneeling in silence for nearly an hour, holding signs in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black lives lost. Periodically, people in vehicles passed by honking their horns, resulting in protesters putting their fists in the air to show solidarity.

At 6:57 p.m., the protest moved to the sidewalk and grassy area close to the road (Hopkins Street), where the group held signs and chanted ‘no justice, no peace’ along with other messages advocating for black lives.

Members of the San Marcos community gathered for a silent protest advocating for black lives and justice, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at San Marcos City Hall. The first part of the protest consisted of the group sitting and kneeling in silence. During the second part, the crowd gathered on the side of Hopkins Street, chanting at people passing by in vehicles.

