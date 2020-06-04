Texas State staff member no longer with university following alleged use of racial slur
June 4, 2020
Screenshots of a Facebook Live stream showing Texas State staff member Stacia Brassell commenting a racial slur sparked widespread criticism on Twitter and a response from the university. She has since been removed from her position.
An email from James Vollrath, director of Utility Operations, states “the employee is no longer with the university.” Brassell’s position as Administrative Assistant III on the Utilities Organizational Structure website is now vacant.
The screenshots of the stream at a protest show an account under Brassell’s name stating “Bunch of monkeys” and “I am going down there with Covid.”
An official statement from the university reads: “Texas State University does not condone these posts and they do not reflect our values. At the core of who we are as Bobcats is our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and to protecting the health and safety of our community. Any employee sharing comments such as these does not represent our community. All Bobcats are encouraged to report incidents of racism, bias, or prejudice in our Bring it up Bobcats! Bias Response System.”
The University Star reached out to Brassell for a comment and has yet to receive a response.
The University Star will update this story as information is released.
