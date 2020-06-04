Hays County reports four new cases of COVID-19, eight recover

The Hays County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 June 4, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 389 and active cases to 164.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said it’s possible the number of new cases is lower than might be expected given the current trend as the state health department’s electronic reporting system was not operational today.

As of 4 p.m. June 4, the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is 220, up by eight from Wednesday. The total number of negative tests is 4,188, with 25 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations to date is 34. There are currently six individuals still hospitalized. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains five.

Kyle, San Marcos and Buda are the cities with the highest number of active cases at 98, 31 and 23, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 38 times, 38 visits today