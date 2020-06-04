This school year’s top moments: No. 2 – 40-year Head Volleyball Coach Karen Chisum retires

Editor’s Note: From May 25-29 and May 31-June 5, The University Star’s sports staff will break down its Top 10 moments in Texas State sports from this past school year.

After 40 years as a Bobcat, head volleyball coach and Texas State icon Karen Chisum officially retired following the 2019 season.

Chisum was the seventh NCAA volleyball coach in history to reach 900 wins and bring in nine regular-season championships for the ‘Cats. In front of the third-largest Bobcat crowd in program history, Chisum also brought home her 11th tournament championship win just before her retirement in Nov. 2019.

As the longest-tenured head coach in school history, Chisum was here when the university changed its name in 2001. She led Texas State to tournament championships in three separate leagues, including back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Championships in 2018 and 2019 and the program’s first NCAA Tournament win in 2018. With a 919-599-3 overall record, Chisum is the second most decorated female Division I coach in NCAA history and has seven Coach of the Year titles to prove it.

For Chisum, coaching begins and ends with Texas State. A self-proclaimed “Bobcat through and through”, Chisum took the reins in 1980 after two seasons as assistant coach to begin her 40-year head coaching career.

Senior defensive specialist Micah Dinwiddie said Chisum made her mark on every player she coached and taught meaningful lessons on and off the court.

“Coach Chisum has not only impacted me on the court but for my life,” Dinwiddie said. ” I will never forget the lessons she has taught me that I will take with me forever. I felt a part of the Bobcat family ever since the moment I committed to play at Texas State. She will forever be in my heart.”

Chisum was assisted by the longest-tenured coaching staff at Texas State. After 14 seasons with the Bobcats, former Associate Head Coach Sean Huiet was promoted to serve as head coach in her stead.

Chisum said she is confident in Huiet’s leadership and believes Texas State volleyball will continue to be successful in her absence.

“I am confident that the Bobcat volleyball program will continue its winning way,” Chisum said. “The program will flourish under new leadership and will continue to bring pride and positive visibility to Texas State University.”

