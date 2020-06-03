Gov. Abbott issues phase III of reopening Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced increased capacities and additional activities can open under phase III of Texas’ reopening.

Beginning June 3, businesses currently operating at 25% capacity are able to extend their capacity to 50%. Restaurants may also expand their table size from six to 10 people. With seated patrons, bars may increase to 50% capacity as well.

Counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases may open amusement parks and carnivals to 50% capacity starting June 3, but counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases cannot open with 50% capacity until June 19. Restaurants may increase their capacity up to 75% starting June 12.

Outdoor events, such as July 4 celebrations, are permissible with an estimated attendance of 500 or more. Modifications on occupancy for outdoor events may be decided by the county judge or mayor in coordination with local health authorities.

