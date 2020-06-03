Hays County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, seven recover
June 3, 2020
The Hays County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 June 3, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 385 and active cases to 168.
As of June 3, the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is 212, up by seven from Tuesday. The total number of negative tests is 4,167, with 37 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations to date is 34 after two individuals were released. There are currently six individuals still hospitalized. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains five.
Kyle, San Marcos and Buda are the cities with the highest number of active cases at 99, 31 and 26, respectively.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
