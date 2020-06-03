This school year’s top moments: No. 3 – Pearson becomes all-time scoring leader at Texas State against ULM

Editor’s Note: From May 25-29 and May 31-June 5, The University Star’s sports staff will break down its Top 10 moments in Texas State sports from this past school year.

On Jan. 16, senior guard Nijal Pearson was able to pass Charles Sharp (1,884) in career points scored with a driving layup in the first half against Louisiana Monroe to become the program’s all-time leading scorer (2,122).

Coming into the game, the 6’5 guard out of Beaumont only needed nine points to break the record but ended up with 23, sealing the win on the road (64-63).

Despite the accomplishment, Person’s focus remained on the game.

“I’m a winner before I’m a scorer,” Pearson said. “It would have been bittersweet if we had lost the game, [and] it wouldn’t have meant anything, so I wanted to make sure we won.”

In his senior season, he led the Bobcats averaging 19.4 points per game shooting 42% from the field and 35% from behind the arc.

Now that Pearson holds the title as Texas State’s all-time leading scorer, his name sits among Texas State’s greatest. Pearson made sure to give credit to those who paved the way for him.

“When I first got here, my senior class of course was, Bobby Conley, Ojai Black, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury; they were huge,” Pearson said. “And I’ve never been the type of person to not take advice from anyone, so I always listened. It could be one of my teammates who doesn’t see a lot of minutes, but they’re still on the bench watching the game, so they may see something I typically don’t see on the court…The coaching staff, they’ve always been there too. It’s been a long process and I’ve had a lot of teammates so a lot of people have played a part in this.”

During his final collegiate year, Pearson was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and also became the first Bobcat to have three consecutive 500-point seasons.

Nijal Pearson will soon take his talents overseas and begin his professional career with Chorale Roanne in France.

Pearson left a lasting impact on Bobcat basketball; his all-around game will be missed by many students and fans in the San Marcos community. His contributions to the program over the last four years are remarkable, making Pearson a Bobcat legend.

