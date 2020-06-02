Hays County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, nine recover

The Hays County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 June 2, bringing the total lab-confirmed cases to 371 and total active cases to 161.

As of June 2, nine new individuals have recovered from the virus, totaling 205 recovered cases. The total number of received negative tests in the county is 3,914, with 25 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34, with eight individuals currently hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related fatalities now totals five after another Hays County resident died.

Kyle, San Marcos and Buda are the cities with the highest number of active cases at 95, 30 and 25, respectively.

