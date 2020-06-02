San Marcos and Texas State receive federal grants

As of April 8, 2020, the confirmed cases by city in Hays County is: Austin, 4; Buda, 15, Dripping Springs, 2; Kyle, 31; San Marcos, 23; Wimberley, 2; Woodcreek, 0; Driftwood, 0.

Sen. John Cornyn announced June 2 the City of San Marcos would be awarded a $6.4 million federal grant to aid transit providers in continuing to operate throughout the COVID-19 outbreak as well as $315,350 in scholarships for disadvantaged medical students.

The funding for transit, which is part of the CARES Act and comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), will be used to support San Marcos in operating, administrative and preventive maintenance costs in order to effectively respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” Cornyn said. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in San Marcos.”

The $315,350 in scholarships will be used to encourage diversity among health care professionals by providing financial support to aspiring medical students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Investing in the next generation of Texas medical leaders will provide those students with invaluable skills now and keep Texas strong in the future,” said Cornyn. “I commend local leaders for their successful grant application and thank the Trump Administration for investing in the students at Texas State University.”

Funding for the scholarships comes from the Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Scholarships for Disadvantaged Students (SDS) program.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 147 times, 147 visits today