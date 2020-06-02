SMPD searching for suspect in hit-and-run fatality

The San Marcos Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian June 1.

At around 10 p.m. June 1, Dwight Garrett Thomas, 41-year-old San Marcos resident, was hit in the 1600 block of Post Road by what was believed to be a maroon 2002-2005 Ford Explorer. Thomas was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle where he died overnight.

The vehicle in question has a missing right front-side turn signal housing and possibly has the front right headlight broken out. The vehicle fled the scene going inbound on Post Road into San Marcos.

The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team is still investigating and anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked by SMPD to contact Sergeant Sam Myers at 512-753-2182.

The University Star will update this story as more information is released.

