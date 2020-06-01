Hays County reports fifth COVID-19 fatality, 18 new cases

The Hays County Health Department reported a fifth COVID-19 related death June 1. The individual was a person in their 80s with an Austin address that resided along the Hays/Travis County border.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider also reported 18 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 353 and active cases to 152.

Schneider said he has seen an overall increase in the number of cases throughout the county and added he strongly recommends residents to continue to limit their essential trips, wear face coverings while in public and stay at least six feet away from others.

“We are seeing an uptick in new COVID-19 cases. Over the past two weeks, we have received more than 90 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus,” Schneider said. “The Hays County Local Health Department recommends continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 196, up by 12. The number of negative tests is 3,914 with 26 tests still pending. There have been no new hospitalizations, leaving the total number of hospitalizations to date at 32 with six currently hospitalized.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 89 and 27, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

