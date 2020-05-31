Hays County reports six new COVID-19 cases, three recover

The Hays County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 May 31, bringing the total lab-confirmed cases to 335 and total active cases to 147. An update was not released Saturday, May 30.

As of May 31, since Friday, May 29, three individuals have recovered from the virus, totaling 184 recovered cases. The total number of received negative tests in the county is 3,751, with 14 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations is 29, with four individuals currently hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related fatalities now totals four after a San Marcos resident died.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 84 and 30, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

