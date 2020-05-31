UPDATE: SMPD reports homicide at Redpoint Apartments

UPDATE: Sunday, May 31

The San Marcos Police Department reports a homicide incident occurred May 30 at the Redpoint Apartments in San Marcos.

At approximately 6:51 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the apartments, formally known as The Woods located at 650 River Rd., and located the deceased female and identified her as 20-year-old Ivoryana Chante Ballard. Hays County Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno responded to the scene and pronounced Ballard deceased at 7:41 p.m. Next of kin has been notified.

The SMPD Criminal Investigations Division identified Steven Deshawn Crawford, 20, as a suspect in the murder and issued an active arrest warrant. Crawford’s whereabouts are currently unknown and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is the second homicide in San Marcos in 2020.

Anyone with information relating to the current whereabouts of Crawford, or any information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Dave Campbell at 512-753-2312 or [email protected]

ORIGINAL BRIEF:

The San Marcos Police Department reports a person was shot at the Redpoint Apartments at 650 River Road in San Marcos.

Officers on site said no suspect is in custody and the department is working to find out more details.

Here at the Redpoint Apartments at 650 River Road in #SMTX. An SMPD officer just told me that someone was shot. Officers say the scene is now secure and no suspect is in custody. The department is working to figure out more information. @UniversityStar pic.twitter.com/x7K9UI5ah0 — Jaden (@edisonJaden) May 31, 2020

The University Star will update this story with more information as it is released.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 2,232 times, 27 visits today