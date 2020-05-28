Hays County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 May 28, bringing the total lab-confirmed cases to 314 and total active cases to 146.

As of 4 p.m. May 28, no new individuals have recovered from the virus, leaving a total of 165 recovered cases. The total number of received negative tests in the county is 3,714, with 23 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations is now 29 after one new patient was admitted. Two were discharged from the hospital, totaling four individuals currently hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related fatalities totals three.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 87 and 32, respectively.

