Texas Supreme Court blocks mail-in voting expansion
May 27, 2020
The Texas Supreme Court blocked an expansion that would allow a lack of immunity to COVID-19 to qualify voters for mail-in voting.
Under the Texas Election Code, if a voter has a disability, defined by the state as a sickness or physical condition that prevents a voter from voting in person, they may utilize mail-in ballots. The court determined that a lack of immunity to the COVID-19 virus does not fall under these parameters.
The order from the court states: “Limitations on voting by mail have long been a subject of intense political debate, in this State and throughout the country. We, of course, take no side in that debate, which we leave to legislators and others. The question before us is not whether voting by mail is better policy or worse, but what the Legislature has enacted. It is purely a question of law. Our authority and responsibility are to interpret the statutory text and give effect to the Legislature’s intent”
