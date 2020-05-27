UPDATE: Sadler Drive reopen after shooting incident

UPDATE, 7:15 p.m.

SMPD said Sadler Drive is now reopen to traffic.

UPDATE, 6:47 p.m.

The San Marcos Police Department said officers were responding to a shooting incident at the Sadler House Apartments this evening and have just given the all-clear.

The apartments are located at 1271 Sadler Drive. The road is closed to traffic as the investigation is ongoing.

Original brief:

The San Marcos Police Department blocked both entrances of the Cabana Beach Apartments on the 1200 block of Sadler Drive responding to an incident.

SMPD released a statement stating: POLICE INCIDENT: SMPD is responding to an incident on the 1200 block of Sadler Drive. Residents in the area should seek shelter immediately, and those traveling should avoid the area. We will update as more information comes in.

Cabana Beach sent a message to residents stating: “Due to a large number of police addressing an issue across the street from our property, we highly recommend all residents to stay inside of your units for the time being. Please use caution and we hope everyone is okay! This is all the information we have at this time. Thank you.”

Police have blocked both entrances of Cabana Beach Apartments. SMPD advising residents to seek shelter. @UniversityStar #SMTX pic.twitter.com/BrXLu9Yce0 — gabby ybarra (@gabbyybarra_) May 27, 2020

The University Star will update this story as information is released.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 754 times, 754 visits today