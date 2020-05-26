This school year’s top sports moments: No. 9 – Men’s basketball defeats UTA in triple overtime

Eric Terry shoots a free throw after being fouled by a UT Arlington player, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Strahan Coliseum. This game, prior the 2019-20 season and the Bobcats' triple overtime game against UTA, Texas State lost in double overtime.

Editor’s Note: Over the next two weeks, The University Star’s sports staff will break down its Top 10 moments in Texas State sports from this past school year.

The Feb. 28 rematch of Texas State’s double-overtime loss against UT Arlington in 2019 did not disappoint. The game was decided in triple-overtime, the first such game for the Bobcats since 2009, as Texas State won 87-85 in a nationally televised game on ESPN2.

Senior forward Eric Terry led the way for the Bobcats with a career-high 30 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Nijal Pearson also achieved a career-high in rebounds with 15 and posted 24 points in 53 minutes of action. Junior guard Marlin Davis had a near triple-double, posting 14 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

https://twitter.com/TXStateMBB/status/1233777254519463936

Texas State struggled against UT Arlington in recent seasons. This win marked the end of a five-game losing streak against the Mavericks dating back to 2018 and the Bobcat’s first win in Arlington since 2010.

With 3:42 left in regulation, Texas State led 59-53 before UT Arlington went on to score six unanswered points to tie the game. Eric Terry missed a last-second jump shot to end regulation.

The first period of overtime was tightly contested with both teams only scoring six points. Going into the second overtime the score was tied 65-65.

Double-overtime was marked by more scoring with each team scoring 11 points. UT Arlington had a chance to take the lead with three seconds left but split a pair of free-throws to tie the game leading to yet another overtime.

The start of the final overtime began with a series of scoring runs by both teams. The Mavericks held an 83-82 lead with 1:48 left in the game, Pearson stole the momentum with a decisive solo possession starting with a defensive rebound, then an offensive rebound off his own miss and a made layup to take the lead. A couple of plays later, Terry completed a game-winning and-one layup and a free throw to move the score to 87-85 and secure the win for the Bobcats in dramatic fashion.

https://twitter.com/TXStateMBB/status/1233802255092064259

