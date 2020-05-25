(Photo Gallery) Hays County honors fallen soldiers at Veterans Memorial

Although Hays County’s annual Memorial Day ceremony moved online due to COVID-19, people gathered at the Hays County Veterans Memorial to celebrate and pay respects to those who lost their lives serving the country.

The Hays County Veterans Memorial was built in 2000 after Vietnam veteran Richard V. Cruz and WWII veteran Toby Tobias proposed the idea to the City of San Marcos. Texas State professor Nancy Granato was asked to help design the memorial and enlisted the aid from her students to create the memorial.

The memorial consists of a center monument with the names of Hays County residents who died in combat in WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraq Freedom. Surrounding the monument is an arc of plaques with over 1,000 names of Hays County residents who serve or have served in the military.

After a day full of scattered storms and sunshine, memorabilia was left at the memorial in remembrance of U.S. veterans.

Residents visit the Hays County Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 25, 2020, on the corner of Hopkins Street and Riverside Drive in San Marcos. The memorial was established in 2000 after WWII veteran Toby Tobias and Vietnam veteran Richard V. Cruz brought the idea.

