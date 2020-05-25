Two San Marcos restaurants close after employees test positive for COVID-19

The Fuego Tortilla Grill drive-thru sits empty, Sunday, May 24, 2020, on North Interstate 35 Frontage Rd. The restaurant announced one employee tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the location's immediate closure.

Fuego Tortilla Grill and Garcia’s Restaurant-Wonder World, in San Marcos, announced closures until further notice after employees at both restaurants tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee tested positive at Fuego, located at 913 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, and two at Garcia’s, located at 1917 Dutton Dr. Both restaurants posted statements to their respective Facebook accounts alerting the public of the closures.

Fuego said its employee’s last day of work was May 17; the individual had no symptoms during her or his shift. Upon feeling ill, the individual tested for the virus May 19 and results returned positive May 24, resulting in the restaurant’s immediate closure.

Fuego said the following: “To ensure the health and safety of our community and team members our San Marcos location will remain closed until all employees have been tested, the store has undergone deep cleaning and sanitization, and all employees have been cleared to safely return to work. No other locations have been affected and we will continue to follow all recommended CDC procedures and local health directives.”

Garcia’s said during the reopening for phase one of COVID-19 in Texas, the two employees began to feel ill. After suggestions from management to get tested for the virus, the two were tested and received positive results. The restaurant closed immediately.

“Our relationship with our customers and employees are like family. We ask you to pray and respect the feelings of everyone who has been affected by this pandemic. Rest assured we will continue to follow our local and CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe,” Garcia’s said.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

