Hays County reports no new cases of COVID-19, no recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reported no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 May 24, leaving the total lab-confirmed cases at 270 and total active cases at 109.

As of 1 p.m. May 24, no new individuals have recovered from the virus, totaling 158 recovered cases. The total number of received negative tests in the county is 3,294, with 121 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations remains at 28, with six individuals still hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related fatalities totals three.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 63 and 25, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

