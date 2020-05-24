Vehicle roller accident on IH35 leaves two dead

The San Marcos Police Department responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover accident on IH-35 on May 23 that left two dead.

Witnesses stated the 2002 white Ford Explorer left IH35 and flipped multiple times, causing the SUV to land on the East Access road, resulting in the ejection of nine of the 10 occupants.

The SUV was driven by Tamera Tychelle Gordley, who is suspected to be only the individual that was wearing a seatbelt. Five adults and five children, all of San Antonio, were in the vehicle traveling to Austin for a family gathering.

Three of the five children, ages 7, 8 and 9, were transported by medics to Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin and are currently in critical non-stable condition. Two other children, ages 8 and 10, did not require hospital care and were released to relatives.

All of the adults were transported to Seton Ascension Hospital in Kyle with multiple injuries.

Destiny Bridges, 24, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno. Sean Thompson, 21, husband of Gordley, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Beth Smith. Next of kin of for Bridges and Thompson have been notified. The other two adult occupants were Dorothy Stinson and Eric Cooper.

The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team is still investigating the incident, and at this time speed as well as a blown tire are suspected factors in the crash. After the initial investigation of the Ford Explorer, it is determined that the vehicle was only suited for five passengers.

Bridges and Thompson are the fourth and fifth traffic fatalities for San Marcos in 2020.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 14 times, 14 visits today