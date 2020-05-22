Hays County reports eight new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department reported eight new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 May 22, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 266 and total active cases to 105.

As of 4 p.m. May 22, no additional individuals have recovered, totaling 158 recovered cases. The total number of received negative tests in the county is 2,966 with 230 tests pending.

There have been a total of 28 hospitalizations due to the virus, with six individuals currently hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related fatalities remains three.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 61 and 24, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

