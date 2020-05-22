Gov. Abbott suspends in-person visitations in county jails
May 22, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order May 22 suspending in-person visits to all county and municipal jails in the state.
The restrictions do not apply to attorneys meeting with a client or religious leaders and clergy members. The order aims to contain COVID-19 hot spots and protect staff and inmates.
In a press release, Abbott states: “Jails have shown to be highly susceptible to COVID-19 surges which is why we are focused on containing any potential hot spots and preventing spread both within jails and the community. I encourage jails to utilize virtual visitation strategies to allow for visitations in a way that protects both staff and the inmate population. The State of Texas is committed to keeping all Texans safe, protecting our most vulnerable populations, and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Lone Star State.”
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.