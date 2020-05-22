Texas businesses and services able to open today

A sign reminding customers to stay safe sits next to a bottle of hand sanitizer, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the entryway of CRAFThouse Kitchen & Tap.

Editor’s Note: Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order allows certain businesses and services to open today under certain guidelines, but it is up to respective businesses/services to decide whether or not they want to open or remain closed.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s Phase II of reopening Texas includes a variety of services able to open May 22, including increased occupancy of restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, aquariums and San Marcos riverfront parks.

Restaurants now may expand their occupancy limit to 50% of their total listed occupancy inside the restaurant. This applies strictly to restaurants that have less than 51% of gross sales from alcoholic beverages. The health protocols require restaurants to physically block off or remove bar stools so customers cannot sit or order at the bar itself.

Bars and similar establishments, establishments with a permit from TABC that are not considered restaurants, may operate in-person service at 25% capacity inside. There is no occupancy limit outdoors at a bar or similar establishment. Valet services cannot be offered unless vehicles have placards or plates for disabled parking. Additional components of a bar including child play areas, interactive games and video arcades will remain closed.

Bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcasting, and skating rinks can now operate at 25% capacity. Bowling alleys must ensure safe social distancing practices between operating bowling lanes. Any components of the establishments with interactive games, child play areas and video arcades will remain closed.

Aquariums, natural caverns and similar facilities may operate at 25% capacity, and must close any interactive component including child play areas, amusement and video game areas. Local public aquariums, natural caverns and similar facilities may operate at the discretion of local government.

San Marcos is opening riverfront parks for active recreation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including the following parks:

Rio Vista Park, including the skate park and the tennis courts

City Park, including Dog Beach

San Marcos Plaza Park

Juan Veramendi Plaza Park

William & Eleanor Crook Park

Hays County Veterans Memorial

JJ Stokes Park

Ramon Lucio Park, including the San Marcos Wildlife Annex

Additional information on the riverfront park reopening can be seen at The University Star's story.

