(Video) Local barbershop reopens after nearly two months of closure
May 21, 2020
After more than 30 years in the barbershop business, Mario Wiggins, owner of Mobettacutz Barbershop, said he never saw barbershops close the way COVID-19 forced them to after nonessential businesses shut down in March. Although the closure of local businesses brought trials and hardships, he never lost his positivity.
Mobettacutz had to close its doors March 24 amid the global pandemic and was able to reopen May 8 after nearly two months of closure.
Wiggins established Mobettacutz in 2015 after moving to San Marcos in 2011. His passion is driven not only through the success of his business but the people he serves and the community he gives service to. Wiggins shared his experience as a business owner while grappling with the effects of COVID-19.
