Hays County reports eight new COVID-19 cases, three recover

The Hays County Local Health Department reported eight new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, May 21, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 258 and total active cases to 97.

As of 4 p.m., May 21, 158 individuals have recovered. According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the number of received negative tests in the county is 2,861 with 335 tests pending. The high number of pending cases is a result of mandatory testing of nursing homes by Gov. Greg Abbott.

There have been a total of 28 hospitalizations due to the virus, with six individuals currently hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related fatalities remains three.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 56 and 24, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

