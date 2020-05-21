Sewell Park to remain closed Memorial Day weekend, reopens summer II
May 21, 2020
Texas State announced Sewell Park will remain closed Memorial Day weekend and reopen at the beginning of the summer II session, July 6.
Texas State will post signage at Sewell Park’s access points reminding visitors of the park’s closing over the weekend.
The City of San Marcos announced many of its riverfront parks will reopen May 22. Sewell Park is on Texas State’s campus, leaving a decision to open or remain closed to the university.
The university’s website states the following: “Although some shelter-in-place orders are expiring or being amended at the state, county and local levels, all safety measures Texas State University implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in place through the tentative reopening date of July 6th. This includes Sewell Park, University Camp, all fields and the Student Recreation Center.”
