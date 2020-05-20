Hays County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19, one recovers

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 12 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 250 and actives cases to 92.

The number of those recovered from the virus and out of quarantine is 155, up from 154 on Tuesday. According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the number of received negative tests in the county is 2,629 with 254 tests still pending.

Schneider added that of the 96 tests administered in Wimberly and Dripping Springs on May 10, 94 came back negative while two were positive. The individuals that tested positive have since been quarantined and one has re-tested negative.

There have been a total of 27 hospitalizations due to the virus, with six individuals currently hospitalized. The number of fatalities remains at three.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 50 and 24, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

