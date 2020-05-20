Hays County hosts virtual town hall for input on highway planning

Hays County residents can now take part in a virtual town hall regarding long-range planning along the State Highway 21 corridor that connects east Hays County with Caldwell County. The virtual town hall runs through May 31.

The town hall is a cooperation between Hays and Caldwell counties to gather public input about improvements and right-of-way preservation along the state highway corridor, also known as Camino Real. The long-term corridor preservation study is funded by bond money approved by Hays County voters in 2016.

The study will focus on one of the critical sections of the road, an approximately 17-mile stretch of the highway between its intersection with SH 80 in San Marcos and the Hays County line near U.S. 183 at the Travis County line.

The virtual town hall features exhibits, maps and an opportunity for the public to provide input. It can be viewed online at sh21corridor.com

For those without internet access, information on the study and possible roadway improvements can be obtained by texting the word INFO (in all caps) to 833-541-0677.

