SMPD headquarters evacuated due to gas leak
May 20, 2020
The San Marcos Police Department headquarters was evacuated after an auto accident caused a gas leak at 8:13 p.m. May 19.
A San Marcos police officer suffered a medical issue while driving and crashed into a gas main and nearby infrastructure building, causing an evacuation of the SMPD headquarters.
The accident occurred in the SMPD employee entrance driveway which runs in between the headquarters and Thermon Manufacturing. The gas meter is located in the area between the buildings.
The gas leak caused the SMPD to evacuate for about an hour and a half. The officer was transported by the San Marcos Hays EMS to Seton Hays in Kyle with minor injuries.
In a May 20 press release, Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said: “Officers in and around the police department observed the wreckage and found the injured officer inside her vehicle. They were able to extract her from the vehicle and move her to a safe location away from the leaking gas. We’re very thankful that the incident and the injuries were minor.”
SMPD announced all operations are back to normal at the building and Centerpoint Gas is handling the gas main repairs.
