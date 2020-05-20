Gov. Abbott directs Texas universities to reduce budgets
May 20, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies and institutions of higher learning to reduce respective general and general revenue-related appropriations by 5% for 2020-2021.
State leaders urged institutions of higher education to enact cost-saving strategies that will not affect the state’s COVID-19 response. These strategies include forgoing capital expenditures that can be deferred, any avoidable travel expenditures, any administrative expenses that are not mission-critical and keeping unfilled any open positions that are not essential to Texas’ COVID-19 response.
The full letter from Abbott and Texas leaders can be viewed at the Texas government official website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.