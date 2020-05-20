Gov. Abbott directs Texas universities to reduce budgets

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sits in a media briefing Friday, April 10, 2020, in the State Capitol. Photo courtesy of Texas governor's office.

Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies and institutions of higher learning to reduce respective general and general revenue-related appropriations by 5% for 2020-2021.

State leaders urged institutions of higher education to enact cost-saving strategies that will not affect the state’s COVID-19 response. These strategies include forgoing capital expenditures that can be deferred, any avoidable travel expenditures, any administrative expenses that are not mission-critical and keeping unfilled any open positions that are not essential to Texas’ COVID-19 response.

The full letter from Abbott and Texas leaders can be viewed at the Texas government official website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 75 times, 75 visits today