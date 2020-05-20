San Marcos announces reopening of river parks

The City of San Marcos will reopen riverfront parks to active recreation seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting May 22. Park visitors are advised and expected to exercise caution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, park visitors are advised and expected maintain social distancing with those not living in their household, washing hands and wearing masks or face coverings when distancing is not possible. Bathrooms and hand washing stations will be cleaned three times a day and will close at dusk.

The river can be used for active recreation such as tubing, kayaking, canoeing and swimming. Exercise on park trails is permitted on trails and is open to the public. Areas designated by orange construction fencing are off limits.

Parks scheduled to open on Friday include:

Rio Vista Park, including the skate park and the tennis courts

City Park, including Dog Beach

San Marcos Plaza Park

Juan Veramendi Plaza Park

William & Eleanor Crook Park

Hays County Veterans Memorial

JJ Stokes Park

Ramon Lucio Park, including the San Marcos Wildlife Annex

Playgrounds, basketball courts and pavilions in all parks will remain closed, along with Rio Vista Pool. Bicentennial Park, Children’s Park, Thompson’s Island, Cape’s Dam/Camp and the Dog Park will also remain closed.

The city’s public library, activity center and other parks and playgrounds will be opened on a phased schedule based on the reduction of COVID-19 cases within San Marcos and Hays County.

The city will continue to evaluate this riverfront park reopening and monitor the local COVID-19 case count to determine whether removing restrictions has a negative impact on public health.

