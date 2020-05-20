City Council passes city improvement plan and various land ordinances
The San Marcos City Council met for their regular meeting May 19 to pass a multi-million dollar plan for improving city services and discuss a variety of land ordinances and resolutions.
On the first and final reading, the council unanimously authorized the usage of up to $40 million of Combination Tax And Revenue Certificates Of Obligation, Series 2020 for constructing, improving and designing a variety of city systems. This includes the following:
- Water and wastewater system
- Electric utility system
- Streets including related drainage, sidewalks, traffic improvements and lighting
- Municipal buildings to include the City Hall and other city facilities, HVAC improvements, roof replacements and security improvements
- Stormwater management and flood control facilities
- Airport, including hangars
- Public safety facilities to include police and fire station improvements and a new ladder truck and engine
- Network and fiber optic infrastructure equipment
- Recreational facilities including parks and sports fields
- Cemetery including land acquisition
- Animal shelter
- Parking, including land acquisition
- Payment of professional services including legal, fiscal and engineering fees
The remainder of these actions were presented as public hearings open to input from San Marcos citizens. None of the following public hearings received any applications for citizens to provide comments on the proposed agenda items.
The council passed an amendment to rezone approximately five acres of land located west of the Old Ranch Road 12 and Craddock Avenue intersection from a “future development” district to a “single-family district.” This was the first of two readings of this amendment.
Additionally, an ordinance annexing approximately 9.6 acres of land into the city was passed on the first of two readings. The land is located in the 400 block of Centerpoint Road.
A separate ordinance concerning about eight acres of land generally located in the 400 block of Centerpoint Road was passed on the first of two readings after lengthy discussion. The ordinance moves to rezone the land from a “future development” district to a “heavy commercial” district.
The council passed Ordinance 2020-36, a rezoning of 44.99 acres of land located at 4087 State Highway 21 from “future development” district to “manufactured home” district on the first of two readings.
A resolution was passed by the council regarding a consolidated plan for fiscal years 2020-2024, providing guidance for the usage of Community Development Block Grant funds. This resolution allows the city manager to act as an official representative in matters related to CDBG allocations.
San Marcos City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. over Zoom and can be view on its website. The agenda can be accessed through the Agenda Center on the City of San Marcos website.
