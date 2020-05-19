Hays County reports three new cases of COVID-19, two recover

The Hays County Local Health Department reports three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, May 19, increasing the total number of cases in the county to 238 and actives cases to 81.

As of 4 p.m., May 19, 154 individuals have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine. The number of received negative tests in the county is currently 2,265 with 205 tests still pending.

There have been 26 hospitalizations due to the virus, with five currently hospitalized. COVID-19-related fatalities in the county remains three.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases in the county at 42 and 22, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

